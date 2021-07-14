Stock Screener Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 1657.01% in 1 Year

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (7/19/20 – 7/20/21) I Know First’s State of the Art Algorithm accurately forecasted 8 out of 10 trades in this Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package for the 1 Year time period. The top-performing prediction in this forecast was NTZ, which registered a return of 1307.56%. The suggested trades for TTI and LB also had notable 1 Year yields of 316.83% and 302.49%, respectively. The package itself saw an overall return of 200.66%, providing investors with a 166.60% premium above the S&P 500’s return of 34.06% for the same time period.