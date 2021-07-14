Cancel
Stock Screener Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 1657.01% in 1 Year

 10 days ago

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (7/12/20 – 7/13/21) The algorithm correctly predicted 9 out of 10 the suggested trades in the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package for this 1 Year forecast. NTZ was the highest-earning trade with a return of 1657.01% in 1 Year. Further notable returns came from INTT and NVAX at 301.81% and 95.19%, respectively. With these notable trade returns, the package itself registered an average return of 239.81% compared to the S&P 500’s return of 37.18% for the same period.

