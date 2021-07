Chad Johnson at the weigh-in ahead of his exhibition boxing match vs Brian Maxwell on June 5, 2021Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images. Former NFL and CFL wide receiver, Chad Johnson, who spent a decade plying his trade for the Cincinnati Bengals is a genuine athlete who had a ton of talent on the football field and an odd charisma away from it. During his NFL career, if there was a TV camera in the area, Chad Johnson would find it, and somehow, he never seemed to run out of things to say.