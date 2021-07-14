Cancel
UAE inaugurates embassy in Tel Aviv after normalization deal

 10 days ago

JERUSALEM, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The United Arab Emirates opened an embassy in Israeli's financial capital of Tel Aviv on Wednesday, less than a year after the two countries normalized ties. The venue is located in Israel's new stock exchange building in downtown Tel Aviv. At the opening ceremony, new...

