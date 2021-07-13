Heritage Days Activities

Cancel
The American Farm Heritage Museum’s annual Heritage Days event is Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25th, on the museum grounds. The festivities will include a working sawmill, rock crushing, tractor pulls, the Lil’ Red Barn displays, Hill’s Fort, a military display, train rides, music, food, a flea market and more. Admission is $7 per day or $10 for a 3-day armband. Kids under 10 get in free. For more, visit AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com or find them on Facebook.

