AFHM Heritage Days

"Heritage Days" in Alliance returns this week after a year hiatus. This year's Heritage Days theme is "BEE Buzzing on the Butte". "We will start off with family night, which will have non-profits at Central Park," Alliance Chamber of Commerce Director Susan Unzicker said. "The Grand Marshal will be crowned at the Pillars (6 p.m. at the fountain). And then 7th Street Dance Studio will perform under the balcony at the Knight Museum (7 p.m.). And then we have Coco, which is the movie in the park."