AFHM Heritage Days

wgel.com
 11 days ago

The American Farm Heritage Museum’s annual Heritage Days event is Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25th, on the museum grounds. This will be the J.I. Case Heritage Foundation’s national show and will feature steam engines and all other types of Case tractors and equipment. Plowing and other activities using Case equipment will be happening all three days. Admission is $7 per day or $10 for a 3-day armband. Kids under 10 get in free. For more, visit AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com or find them on Facebook.

