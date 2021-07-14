Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Pep Guardiola's Plans for Liam Delap At Man City Revealed Amid Harry Kane Transfer Rumours

By richarddugdale
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 10 days ago

In the last few months, there has been plenty of excitement surrounding the teenage sensation, who took Premier League 2 by storm last season, proving to be vital in Manchester City's league triumph at that level.

Such has been the excitement around the player that some Manchester City supporters have been calling for Liam Delap to be integrated more firmly into the first-team set-up from next season.

However, while there have been reports surrounding big-money moves for the likes of Tottenham's Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, doubts have began to creep in surrounding the immediate plans for Liam Delap.

Amid ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the promising Manchester City talent, Martin Blackburn has reported for the Sun that Pep Guardiola is willing to give the 18 year-old a chance to "impress" with the first-team during pre-season.

Several Championship clubs are rumoured to be waiting in the wings to sign the striker on a loan-deal should the opportunity arise, with Millwall manager Gary Rowett saying recently that "every single Championship club" would be interested in taking the player.

Liam Delap had a fantastic season with Manchester City's EDS team, with his 24 goals integral to helping the team lift the Premier League 2 title.

Manchester City's young prospect also made appearances for the first-team last season, starting in a Premier League defeat to Leicester City, an FA cup win over Birmingham City, and scoring the first goal in a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup; a trophy City went on to win.

With previous reports saying Delap would be a part of the first team next season, it's comforting for City fans to know that such a promising young talent will be given an opportunity to shine.

However, Blackburn's article does suggest that the driving force behind handing Liam Delap this chance is the ongoing situation surrounding the club signing a replacement for Sergio Agüero. It is stated that Pep Guardiola is a big fan and will not sanction any switch - at least not until he has a striker.

The Harry Kane transfer saga continues with new information from the Athletic saying that Manchester City are "willing to bide their time" in their pursuit of the England captain.

Although, if Delap were to use this time to impress, there's always the possibility Manchester City won't need to spend over £100 million on a Sergio Agüero replacement, when one is already at the club.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
85
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Gary Rowett
Person
Sergio Agüero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Birmingham City#Tottenham#Borussia Dortmund#Millwall#Eds#The Premier League 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Pep Guardiola demands Manchester City to sign Borussia Dortmund star

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Pep Guardiola has asked Manchester City to make a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer. Pep Guardiola wants to bring in a new striker at Manchester City following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona in June. His main priority remains Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, with City making a £100 million bid to sign him last month.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City monitor Lewandowski

Chelsea offer Abraham swap in Haaland talks (Mirror) Trippier desperate for Premier League move (The Telegraph) The Colorado Rapids are nearing a deal to sell left-back Sam Vines to Royal Antwerp for up to $2 million with add-on incentives and a sell-on clause, reports The Athletic. The 22-year-old has emerged...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

“We Can Do Great Things!" - Man City Star Provides Insight Into Feeling Ahead of New Season

The 21-year-old moved to Manchester last season and has won the Premier League title as well as the Carabao Cup in just his first season with the Mancunian club. Torres impressed everyone around the club with a remarkable 16 direct-goal contribution tally in 36 appearances across all competitions, a notable achievement considering the struggles he had to undergo after contracting the coronavirus twice.
Premier League90min.com

Harry Kane's Drop in Market Value Alerts Man City and Man Utd

Manchester United and Manchester City have been put on high alert following a massive drop in Harry Kane's market value. Kane expressed his desire to leave Tottenham this summer in search of silverware, and has been linked with moves to United, City, and Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side have been heavily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy