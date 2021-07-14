Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

English Club In Talks To Sign Man City Centre-Back – Player Hints At Transfer With Instagram Activity

By Sangam Desai
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 10 days ago

The 17-year-old has been a regular for Manchester City’s under-23 and under-18 squads and has played a crucial role in their Premier League 2 and the Under-18 Premier League title triumphs.

Doyle has been a part of the City Football Academy setup since 2014 and has risen through the ranks over the years.

After few impressive seasons marked with consistent growth, Doyle is now in line for a loan move in order to continue his development, moving into senior men’s football for the next two seasons at a minimum.

According to the latest exclusive information from Roker Report, Sunderland are in talks with their Manchester City counterparts to sign the teenage defender on a loan deal.

Doyle is expected to join Lee Johnson’s side on a two-year loan deal which will see him remain at the League One club until the end of the 2022/2023 season.

The teenager has all but confirmed his move to the Stadium of Light, after recently following Sunderland’s official Instagram handle and a few more of his soon-to-be colleagues.

Callum Doyle is a talented left-footed centre back with commendable defensive skills, but his remarkable ball-playing abilities are the hallmark of his game.

The youngster joins the likes of Tommy Doyle among other highly talented City Football Academy scholars who are in contention for a developmental loan move for the upcoming season and beyond.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
85
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Centre Back#Uk#English Club#The City Football Academy#Roker Report#Sunderland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

“We Can Do Great Things!" - Man City Star Provides Insight Into Feeling Ahead of New Season

The 21-year-old moved to Manchester last season and has won the Premier League title as well as the Carabao Cup in just his first season with the Mancunian club. Torres impressed everyone around the club with a remarkable 16 direct-goal contribution tally in 36 appearances across all competitions, a notable achievement considering the struggles he had to undergo after contracting the coronavirus twice.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Man City Monitoring Robert Lewandowski Contract Situation

The hunt for an immediate high-quality replacement for Sergio Aguero is seemingly continuing deeper into the summer transfer window, as names come and go, and bids for primary targets have already been turned down. Manchester City saw an initial £100 million bid turned down for Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane...

Comments / 0

Community Policy