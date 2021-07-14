Cancel
Hopkins County, TX

Bond for deputy treasurer approved

ssnewstelegram.com
 11 days ago

The Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court met Monday to discuss the consent agenda, approval of any utility easements, approval of a revision to plat of Lot 3 H.W White addition, approval of a bond for deputy treasurer and an agreement between the Hopkins County Clerk and Integrated Data Services. Precinct Three had a disposal of asset request for two trucks to be auctioned off. There were not any budget amendments or line item transfers. Also, there were no grants, donations, or contracts to consider.

