CLEMSON, S.C. – ITA recently announced that Clemson has been recognized as an ITA All-Academic Team. In addition, seven players have been named an ITA Scholar Athlete:. “I am so proud of the entire team for the efforts they put forth not only on the court but in the classroom,” Head Coach Robbie Weiss says. “To have seven scholar athletes and our team be recognized as an All-Academic team is quite an achievement. It is a team effort as our support staff is fantastic, which allows the student-athletes to be successful. It is such a pleasure to be surrounded by the current roster of players who are constantly striving to be great in every aspect of their lives.”