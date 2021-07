Martin Percival, solutions architect at Red Hat, identifies three elements that are essential to the future of edge computing. Of all the developments in IT infrastructure set to happen in the future, one of the most disruptive will likely be the widespread adoption of edge computing. The edge model sees organisations bring computing and storage resources out of the data centre, and closer to the locations where data is generated and needed. By 2022, there will be an estimated 55 billion edge devices on the market – by 2025, this is expected to grow to 150 billion.