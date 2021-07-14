Lackawanna County is second in state for vaccinating adults
Jul. 14—Lackawanna County remained second in the state for fully vaccinating its adult residents against COVID-19, according to federal vaccine data released Tuesday. With nearly seven in 10 residents 18 and older fully vaccinated (69.2%), Lackawanna County is behind only Montour County, headquarters of the Geisinger Health System, which has fully vaccinated 75.5% of its adult population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though the percentage has gone up, it's the same ranking the county held for weeks.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
