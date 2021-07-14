Lackawanna County is second in state for vaccinating adults

In preparation of the upcoming Iowa State Fair and in light of the dominant Delta variant, Polk County officials want to make sure more people are protected from COVID-19. To do that, they’ve set up a new incentive. Today, if someone gets their first or second dose of the vaccine, they will also get two free tickets for the State Fair and two tickets for a free food item. The offer is good at the Polk County Health Department between 3 and 6 p.m.