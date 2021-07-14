Cancel
WRAL News

Wells Fargo beats expectations with $6 billion profit in 2Q

By MATT OTT, AP Business Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 10 days ago
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Wells Fargo had its most profitable quarter in two years, easily beating Wall Street estimates as the global economy continues its rapid improvement in the wake of the virus pandemic. Wells earned $6 billion in the period, or $1.38 per share, easily surpassing analysts projections of...

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
