Since the first wave of songbirds started dying in May from a mysterious illness that caused neurological problems and heavy crusting over the eyes causing blindness and usually leading to death, scientists and wildlife experts have been scratching their heads over what is making these birds so sick. So far, there is still no answer. Scientists at the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Smithsonian, University of Pennsylvania Veterinary Medicine and other experts have been running a variety of tests to rule out several diseases.