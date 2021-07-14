F1 2021 PC graphics settings revealed

You can view the video version of this review on YouTube. It contains the same text, spoken, with applicable footage. I was somewhat surprised to be sent a Steam key to review F1 2021. Although RSC gets a decent amount of Web views and Twitter impressions, I think my only previous contact of any note was when I jokingly reported that they killed Jesus last year when they removed a man walking on water by putting a boat underneath him in the pre-race animations at Melbourne. And this is only the second review I’ve written in the past 15 years…. That said, I’m glad they did because I lost my job in May (I start a new one shortly) and there was absolutely no way I could afford to buy it this month. Though even if I had bought it I may have considered a refund, at least for now, because on both my test systems it runs like crap.