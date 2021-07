Welcome to 14312 Ashmill Drive. This gorgeous home is located in the heart of the highly sought-after, award winning neighborhood of Collington ! It has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a breathtaking owners suite ! It features double walk in closets and a master bathroom any girl would fall in love with. A his and hers double vanity , soaking tub and a free standing shower. Hurry this home wont last long ! Schedule your showing today !