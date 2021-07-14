ACP100 Small Modular Reactor Starts Construction

The PV system will supply power to DAT under a long-term power purchase agreement (“PPA”) where Cleantech Solar has financed, designed, constructed and will own and operate the PV system across the period of the agreement. Over 2,000 solar panels are now installed on the rooftop of DAT’s manufacturing facility, and it is estimated that the rooftop solar power plant will generate over 1,300 MWh of electricity per year, equivalent to avoiding about 750 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.