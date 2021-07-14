Cancel
Public Health

Lackawanna County is second in state for vaccinating adults

tribuneledgernews.com
 10 days ago

Jul. 14—Lackawanna County remained second in the state for fully vaccinating its adult residents against COVID-19, according to federal vaccine data released Tuesday. With nearly seven in 10 residents 18 and older fully vaccinated (69.2%), Lackawanna County is behind only Montour County, headquarters of the Geisinger Health System, which has fully vaccinated 75.5% of its adult population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though the percentage has gone up, it's the same ranking the county held for weeks.

