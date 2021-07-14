Cancel
VUMC names VP of diversity, inclusion

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt University Medical Center has promoted Kristy Sinkfield to associate vice president of diversity and inclusion for the Office of Diversity Affairs. Formerly the director of strategy development for the Office of Strategy and Innovation, the 17-year VUMC veteran will now report to Consuelo Wilkins, senior vice president and senior associate dean for health equity and inclusive excellence, in efforts to increase diversity within VUMC staff.

www.nashvillepost.com

