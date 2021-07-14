Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

United Pre-Orders a Hundred 19-Seat Electric Airplanes for 2026

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart Aerospace, a company building a 19-seater electric airplane, has raised a $35M Series A round led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, United Airlines Ventures and Mesa Air Group Inc. In addition, Heart’s seed investors EQT Ventures and Lowercarbon Capital, have participated in the round. As part of the agreement, United...

www.nextbigfuture.com

Airplane
NASA
Economy
Airplanes
Industry
FAA
Aerospace & Defense
United Airlines
Vancouver, CA
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Aircraft Spotter Thanked By F-15E Pilot After Alerting Him To Malfunctioning Jet

The Air Force pilot says the British aircraft enthusiast “100%” saved his life earlier this month. The pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle whose jet was captured spewing sparks on takeoff from RAF Lakenheath in England, earlier this month, has offered his thanks to the plane spotter who alerted the base to the malfunction. The original incident, which The War Zone was first to report on, was attributed to a fault with one of the engine nozzles.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Does A Commercial Aircraft Have A Key?

Have you ever wondered how an aircraft is started? While the idea of pilots passing keys between each other at an airport is great – it does not happen! Modern jets can be accessed and started, without any keys at all. Only in general aviation. We will start with where...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Largest Aircraft Orders Of All Time

Very large aircraft orders are not something we are seeing much of with the slowdown in aviation in 2020 and 2021; hopefully, we will again soon. But looking back, there have been some massive orders placed. Such deals are very important for manufacturers, providing not just funding security but also boosting models’ reputation. We look at some of the largest such orders (by value or size) in past years.
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. FAA orders 737s to check cabin air pressure switches

FAA on July 15 instructed airlines operating the Boeing 737 to carry out inspections of malfunctioning switches that could affect altitude pressure in aircraft cabins. A total of 2,502 aircraft registered in the United States, as well as 9,315 aircraft worldwide, fall under this instruction. This decision came in close...
Aerospace & Defensesavannahceo.com

Inmarsat’s Jet ConneX Available On Large-Cabin Gulfstream Aircraft

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced it has surpassed 500 installations of the Inmarsat Jet ConneX in-flight connectivity platform on large- cabin aircraft. The robust Wi-Fi solution is available on new aircraft and can be retrofitted on qualifying existing aircraft. “Gulfstream owners expect a seamless transition from life on the ground...
Carstheclevelandamerican.com

structural batteries for electric

Last year, during an event with Tesla as the main protagonist about new cells for batteries in its electric cars, the mention of its new structural batteries. Currently, battery cells are grouped into modules and the set of these modules make up the battery as such. This is the one that is installed on the floor of the electric vehicle.
Aerospace & Defensetheness.com

Hydrogen Aircraft

“The conclusion is clear” said the company. “In the case of the passenger car, everything speaks in favour of the battery and practically nothing speaks in favour of hydrogen.”. But the key phrase there is “in the case of the passenger car.” Hydrogen may still find a niche when it...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

The designing of the Delta IV

Wait, ∆V? This site will accept the ∆ symbol? How many times have I written out the word "delta" for no reason?. Probably rooted in the National Launch System: a vehicle composed of common hydrolox cores using a simplified expendable variant of the SSME called the STME, that was to be a joint USAF/NASA program to produce a range of launch vehicles to replace Titan/Thor/Atlas/Delta/etc (and succeeded the Advanced Launch System which attempted to do the same). When NLS was canned and EELV became the new program to replace those older vehicles, the STME work was dusted off by Rocketdyne and was used as the base of the RS-68, and that drove the design of the hydrolox CBC. At that point in time there was active development on hydrolox engines (the SSMEs and RL-10 upgrades) in the US, hypergols were being deprecated, and there was not much recent experience in kerolox development (Atlas V went for Russian engines, who were actively working on kerolox). Fastrac - the kerolox engine that sowed the seeds of Merlin - was not until after EELV was in its final stages.
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

United Airlines To Acquire 100 Of Heart Aerospace's ES-19 Aircraft

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) corporate venture fund United Airlines Ventures, along with Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ: MESA), have invested in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace. Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-19, a 19-seat electric aircraft that can fly customers up to 250 miles before the...
Aerospace & DefenseCleanTechnica

Eviation Rolls Out 100% Electric Airplane Alice’s Production Version

The electric aircraft market feels a bit like the electric car market in 2005 or 2010. We have a handful of startups trying to get off the ground, we have fun and exciting concept vehicles that will be available … someday, and we have large legacy airplane makers dipping their toes in the waters with a variety of acquisitions, partnership, and R&D projects. One of the companies that has long flown pretty high above the crowd is Eviation.
CarsRideApart

Pre-Bookings For The Ola Electric Scooter Are Open In India

Ola Electric will be launching its first product very soon, and the company has already opened up the reservation books for its first-ever offering in the Indian market. As far as naming conventions go, the cheap e-scoot is rumored to be called the Ola Series S. Customers can get on the booking list for a low-low price of just Rs. 499 INR, or about $7 USD.
Lodi, CAPosted by
Lodi News-Sentinel

Electric airplane stops in Lodi on way to world record

Over the past 20 years, manufacturers in the transportation industry have converted automobiles, motorcycles, buses, trains and trucks to electric power. Now, airplane manufacturers are turning to renewable energy. To announce to the world that zero-emission aviation is here, a San Diego renewable energy company embarked on a record-setting flight...
Aerospace & Defensesoyacincau.com

ES-19: A 19-seat electric airliner set to take flight by 2026

Heart Aerospace is a Swedish startup that recently received investments from United Airlines Ventures and Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Bill Gates‘ investment company for sustainable energy. United Airlines and Mesa Airlines have agreed to buy 100 ES-19 planes each and intend to deploy them to the market by 2026. United’s purchase is conditional though, being only met if the aircrafts meet their safety, business, and operating requirements.
Aerospace & Defenseonemileatatime.com

United Airlines Invests In 19-Seat Electric Aircraft

United Airlines’ odd airplane shopping spree continues…. United Airlines Ventures (UAV), Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), and Mesa Airlines, have invested an undisclosed amount in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace. UAV is United Airlines’ corporate venture capital fund, allowing the airline to invest in emerging companies that have the potential to influence the future of travel. The fund is focused on sustainability, and complements United’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets.

