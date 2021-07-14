United Pre-Orders a Hundred 19-Seat Electric Airplanes for 2026

Wait, ∆V? This site will accept the ∆ symbol? How many times have I written out the word "delta" for no reason?. Probably rooted in the National Launch System: a vehicle composed of common hydrolox cores using a simplified expendable variant of the SSME called the STME, that was to be a joint USAF/NASA program to produce a range of launch vehicles to replace Titan/Thor/Atlas/Delta/etc (and succeeded the Advanced Launch System which attempted to do the same). When NLS was canned and EELV became the new program to replace those older vehicles, the STME work was dusted off by Rocketdyne and was used as the base of the RS-68, and that drove the design of the hydrolox CBC. At that point in time there was active development on hydrolox engines (the SSMEs and RL-10 upgrades) in the US, hypergols were being deprecated, and there was not much recent experience in kerolox development (Atlas V went for Russian engines, who were actively working on kerolox). Fastrac - the kerolox engine that sowed the seeds of Merlin - was not until after EELV was in its final stages.