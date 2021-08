We are less than two months away from the reveal of the iPhone 13. All signs point to the iPhone 13 launching on time after the pandemic forced Apple to delay the iPhone 12. One thing that the pandemic was not able to stop was the rumor mill. There isn’t much that we do not know about the iPhone 13 series at this point. Based on the many leaks, we know the notches will be smaller, the batteries will be bigger, and the camera bumps will be wider. In fact, with so few iPhone 13 secrets left to spoil, sources...