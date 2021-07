Drop-in audio app Clubhouse is still alive and kicking, and it hopes this new feature will help take it off life support. Clubhouse has announced that its already leaked feature called Backchannel allows users to slide in each other’s DMs is now live for both Android and iOS users of the once super popular voice-only app. As of right now, users can engage in one-on-one conversations, group chats, and send links. Unfortunately, you cannot send images or videos, but a spokesperson for Clubhouse points out that those improvements, including a “few other features,” are on the way.