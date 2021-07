Greenleaf Publishing / Paul E. Wenzel, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Securities and Exchange Commission has been casting a wary eye in the direction of the blank-check company boom for some time now. But aside from acknowledging that, yes, there do seem to be a lot of these things floating around; issuing the always sage advice not to go into business with Charlie Sheen; asking some uncomfortable questions; listening to Andrew Ross Sorkin’s ideas; going on a sit-down strike to slow the flow of new SPACs; thinking carefully about things; and imposing some bookkeeping requirements; it hasn’t really done much of anything.