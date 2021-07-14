Cancel
“Transitory” Inflation Comes in Hotter Than Expect. Again.

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the sixth month in a row, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data came in much higher than expected. But the question remains: how long will the Fed keep up the “transitory” inflation narrative? And when they do abandon this storyline and acknowledge inflation, what can the central bankers really do about it?

BusinessCNBC

The rapid growth the U.S. economy has seen is about to hit a wall

Gross domestic product is expected to accelerate 9.2% for the April-to-June period. That's likely, however, to be the peak for pandemic-era growth. Economists see a gradual reversion to the mean for the U.S., which is more used to growing closer to 2% than the much stronger levels it has turned in during the reopening.
BusinessDailyFx

AUD/USD Rate Faces Australia CPI Report & Fed Rate Decision

AUD/USD faces a batch of key event risks going into the end of July as Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to hit a 13-year high, while the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy. Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Dip After Jobless Claims Come in Higher Than Expected

U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Thursday after weekly jobless claims data came in higher than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.263% in afternoon trading The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped a similar amount to 1.9%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage points.
BusinessForbes

Growth Will Slow Faster Than Expected...Say The Data

The systemic “inflation” and “labor shortage” myths persist in the financial media despite data to the contrary:. Bond yields are falling (where’s the inflation?);. Housing and auto buying intentions are at 40-year lows. Inflation. The one-year inflation expectation measure from the University of Michigan’s (U of M) Consumer Sentiment Survey...
BusinessLima News

Rising infections, lower growth expectations: What will the Fed do?

Six weeks ago, the coronavirus did not merit a mention in the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee statement. The U.S. was reporting fewer than 15,000 new infections per day — some of the lowest numbers since the first weeks of the pandemic more than a year earlier. When the central...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Firms as PMI Data Echoes Inflation Risk; Cue the Fed

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: FLASH PMI REPORT FUELS USD BID AHEAD OF THE FED. The US Dollar is stronger across the board of major currency pairs Friday morning. US Dollar bulls trying to maintain control with the help of lingering inflation fears. Fed announcement next week poses notable event risk amid...
Businesscorpmagazine.com

Experts: Inflation Will Be Hot Topic at Fed Committee Meeting

U.S. economic data this week was consistent with very strong real GDP growth in the second quarter. We are also seeing strong price inflation. Inflation will be a key topic of discussion at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting over July 27/28, as will the Fed’s intentions for the start of winding down asset purchases.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields edge up before next week's Fed meeting

(Adds comment, fresh prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week, which will provide clues on the strength of the U.S. recovery and when the central bank might start to curb its economic support. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes hovered just below 1.3%, or almost 17 basis points higher than a five-month low set Tuesday, but still at the low end of a recent range. The benchmark note traded up 2.1 basis points at 1.288% after briefly rising above 1.3%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 2.2 basis points to 1.925%. The Treasury market has gone from oversold to overbought and is seeking equilibrium as fears ebb that the COVID-19 Delta variant would lead to lockdowns and slow the economy, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities. "What we're really seeing take place is a good deal of speculative flavor in a very, very thin market," Ricchiuto said. "The market has to go back and find a more realistic level and that's what it is attempting to do right now." The specter of renewed lockdowns and the Fed's insistence that inflation will remain within its new 2% target spurred a sharp rally in Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields. But the durability of that rally, given expectations for improving fundamentals through this year, is questionable barring renewed lockdowns, said Jonathan Cohn, trading strategist at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. "We continue to believe yields ought to go higher but at this point think it's prudent to be more tactical with entry points and holding periods as the market attempts to find an equilibrium," he said. Real yields are close to record lows and the market is questioning whether the Fed can hike more than a couple of times given tapering is actively discussed, with inflation data surprising on the upside, Cohn said. This "speaks to that need to be tactical and respect some of the puzzling price action in rates," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.202%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.543%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.332%, indicating the market sees the consumer price index averaging at that rate annually for the next decade. July 23 Friday 2:41PM New York / 1841 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2021 0.000 Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000 Five-year note 100-192/256 0.7198 0.008 Seven-year note 101-112/256 1.0345 0.016 10-year note 103-24/256 1.288 0.021 20-year bond 106-164/256 1.848 0.023 30-year bond 110-44/256 1.9248 0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Inflation worries overblown, but interest rate hikes possible in 2023, says top Merrill Lynch economist

Worries over rising prices on everything from cars to plane tickets to washing machines are overblown for now, a senior Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist said Wednesday. Michelle Meyer, the head of U.S. economics at Bank of America Global Research, told a webinar hosted by the Wall Street bank and its Merrill Lynch wirehouse unit that “thus far, most of the evidence suggests the inflation spike we’re seeing is temporary.”
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields ease, TIPS auction bid at record low

(Adds results of 10-year TIPS auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday after the auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low, while the latest jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The bid at the TIPS auction, the largest ever, was the lowest on record as real rates have never declined so much in the past. The sale was well received with submitted bids 2.50 times the offer, with the 10-year awarded at -1.016% after trading the entire morning cheaper than -1.0%, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. Traders have valued inflation expectations based on what they think investors will worry about next, rarely with any link to fundamentals or communication from the Fed, Vogel said. "Just like nominal UST yields, inflation break-evens have been erratic all month," he said in an e-mail. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 1.260%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 3.1 basis points to 1.899%. After several weeks of volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium before the next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. The two-day meeting ends July 28. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.491%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1998 -0.008 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.7072 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-92/256 1.2599 -0.022 20-year bond 107-28/256 1.8209 -0.030 30-year bond 110-204/256 1.899 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler, Kirsten Donovan)
Businessfinchannel.com

A key inflation index leaps. Getting worried?

Many economists forecast that the U.S. economy is poised to recover, albeit somewhat unevenly, from the historic disruptions caused by the pandemic. But the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report out this week has further stoked public worry that rising inflation could hobble that progress. Bureau of Labor Statistics data...
Businesskitco.com

Mexico inflation up more than expected, new rate hikes possible

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation rose higher than market expectations during the first half of July, according to official data released on Thursday, which may trigger additional interest rate hikes as the central bank seeks to tame higher consumer prices. National statistics agency INEGI reported annual...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries little changed after jobless claims data

(Adds U.S. market open) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries traded little changed on Thursday prior to an auction later in the session of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS after the latest weekly jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2 basis points to 1.262%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 1.9 basis points to 1.911%. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. After several weeks of sharp volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." The 10-year U.S. Treasury will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. The Treasury auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) should be well-received, but has the potential of being the lowest-yielding 10-year TIPS auction on record, Jeffery said. "It will offer an interesting glimpse at people's expectations of inflation and how committed (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell will be to a dovish stance next week," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 106.0 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.458%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.273%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just under 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 10:57AM New York / 1457 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2018 -0.006 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-206/256 0.7088 -0.022 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-88/256 1.2616 -0.020 20-year bond 106-232/256 1.8327 -0.018 30-year bond 110-128/256 1.9113 -0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 1.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Euro up slightly after ECB meeting; U.S. jobless claims weigh on dollar

(Recasts, adds new comments, dateline, U.S. data, FX table, updates prices) NEW YORK/LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The euro was little changed to slightly higher against the dollar. on Thursday in choppy trading, after the European Central Bank met expectations by pledging to keep interest. rates at record lows for...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Bond Yields Slipping, How Long Can Inflation Be Transitory?

Since the big CPI and PPI prints earlier this week, markets have been trying to figure out direction and sentiment. What will be the outcome of continued higher inflation prints?. Capital markets seem to be a bit confused as to what to do next. As Federal Reserve Chair Powell testified...
BusinessPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Corporations Warn That Inflation Is Worse Than Expected, Forecast New Price Hikes

Executives of multiple major U.S. corporations have warned that inflation may be worse than expected and will cause them to unveil additional nationwide price increases. The companies, some of which have already increased prices, said added costs associated with inflation will trigger new price hikes, Axios reported. The comments appeared to counter recent statements from the Federal Reserve and White House officials suggesting prices would only rise temporarily before returning to normal.
BusinessCNBC

Inflation climbs higher than expected in June as price index rises 5.4%

Consumer prices increased 5.4% in June from a year earlier, the biggest monthly gain since August 2008. Excluding food and energy, inflation increased 4.5%, the largest move since September 1991. Used car and truck prices comprised about one-third of the total CPI increase. Inflation surged in June at its fastest...

