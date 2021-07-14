Looking Back at Blackford County History: Stutz
Some information provided by the Blackford County Historical Society. Harry Clayton Stutz was an American automobile manufacturer, entrepreneur, self-taught engineer, and innovator in the automobile industry. He was born in 1876 near Ansonia, Ohio, to farmer Henry J Stutz. On finishing his schooling he moved to Dayton, Ohio, and after working for Davis Sewing Machine and National Cash Register opened a machine shop and repair business in 1897.www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com
