Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blackford County, IN

Looking Back at Blackford County History: Stutz

By Scott Shaffer, News Times Writer
hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome information provided by the Blackford County Historical Society. Harry Clayton Stutz was an American automobile manufacturer, entrepreneur, self-taught engineer, and innovator in the automobile industry. He was born in 1876 near Ansonia, Ohio, to farmer Henry J Stutz. On finishing his schooling he moved to Dayton, Ohio, and after working for Davis Sewing Machine and National Cash Register opened a machine shop and repair business in 1897.

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blackford County, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Indiana Business
City
Marion, IN
City
Hartford City, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Dayton, IN
State
Ohio State
Blackford County, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry J#Motor Vehicles#Automobile Parts#American#Davis Sewing Machine#National Cash Register#Marion Motor Car Company#Stutz Auto Parts Company#Bear Cat#Ideal Motor Car Company#Bearcat#Stutz Motor#Duesenberg Motors#The Murdock Pump Co#The Stutz Fire Engines#Cummins#Pratt Whitney#Stutz Products Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What happens if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade?

(CNN) — In some alternate universe, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired during the Obama presidency and Democrats were able to push through a successor to the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. In that universe, nobody is talking about an end to nearly 50 years of nationwide access to abortion...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Democrats question GOP shift on vaccines

Democrats are confounded by what they see as the GOP’s shifting rhetoric on vaccines, which in their view has changed as the delta variant has swept through unvaccinated populations in disproportionately Republican areas. More Republicans and conservatives this week — from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to leading personalities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy