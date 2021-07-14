Truck stolen in Elkton recovered after Hopkinsville traffic stop, occupants arrested for drug trafficking
A pickup stolen in Elkton was recovered following a traffic stop Tuesday night in Hopkinsville and the occupants were arrested on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 31-year old Jamie Whitworth of Princeton on East Ninth at Gant Street for her passengers not wearing seat belts and an arrest citation says a computer check showed the 1994 Chevy pickup she was driving had been reported stolen to the Elkton Police Department.whopam.com
