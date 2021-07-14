Cancel
Hopkinsville, KY

Truck stolen in Elkton recovered after Hopkinsville traffic stop, occupants arrested for drug trafficking

By News Staff
whopam.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pickup stolen in Elkton was recovered following a traffic stop Tuesday night in Hopkinsville and the occupants were arrested on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 31-year old Jamie Whitworth of Princeton on East Ninth at Gant Street for her passengers not wearing seat belts and an arrest citation says a computer check showed the 1994 Chevy pickup she was driving had been reported stolen to the Elkton Police Department.

