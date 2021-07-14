Meet the author keeping it ‘Positively Disney’

Authors who are making in-person and virtual appearances this week:. • Kristin Harmel: The bestselling author will launch her new novel, “The Forest of Vanishing Stars,” during a virtual event at 7 p.m. Monday, presented by Gramercy Books. The historical fiction is a coming-of-age World War II story about a young woman who, drawing on her knowledge of the wilderness, helps Jewish refugees escape the Nazis. Harmel — whose previous books include “The Book of Lost Names” and “The Winemaker’s Wife” — will be in conversation with another historical novelist, Janet Beard. Tickets cost $5 or $30 that includes a copy of Harmel’s new book. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com or www.gramercybooksbexley.com.
