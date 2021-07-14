Austin Davis Announces His Return to the Old Gold and Blue

West Virginia outfielder Austin Davis took to social media Tuesday night following the 20 round 2021 Major League Baseball Draft and announced his intentions to return for his senior season instead of signing a free agent deal.

"I believe there's a lot of unfinished business to focus on, and my professional career can hold off until that business is handled," said Davis. "I'm going to make a promise to this state that we will work harder than any other team in the nation. we owe that to all 1.8 million, loyal West Virginians. We won't let you down. Let's take this team to new heights... Country Roads take me home. AD is back!"

Davis is hit .300 in his three years as a Mountaineer with a home run, 14 doubles, a pair of triples, 31 RBI's, and 35 stolen bases. As a junior, he led the team batting with a .320 average and a team-leading .390 on-base percentage, earning All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention last season.

He started all 16 games of the shortened 2020 season hitting .322 (third-best on team) with four doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs, and nine runs scored. Also went 6-for-7 in stolen base attempts and had five games with three or more hits.

The Orlando, FL, native came to Morgantown in 2019 and appeared in 42 games, including making 16 starts in the year while batting .220 with 14 runs, 13 hits, one double and three RBIs in 59 at-bats as well as swiping 12 bases.

