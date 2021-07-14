Cancel
Colourpop Lush Life Ttropical Eye Look

temptalia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was my first time using a ColourPop palette. I decided to do a bright blue/teal/green look. I don’t care for the transition as I think I muddied up the look with it. I started this look off by applying Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette all over the eye to set my eye primer. I next went in with my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush and placed Eco from ColourPop's Lush Life palette into the crease, above the crease, and across the lid. The shadow was extremely patchy (and broke in the pan while I was lightly dipping my brush in!!) so I decided to change gears by adding in the shade Guava with the same fluffy blending brush. Using an E.L.F. domed blending brush, I next went in and placed On The Prowl into my crease and outer 1/2 of my lid. To deepen, I placed Monsoon into the outer V with an E.L.F. dense packing brush and blended it into On The Prowl with a fluffy blending brush, adding more product to build up color. Next, I used my middle finger to place Juicy onto the center of my lid and used patting motions to blend it into Monsoon. I then used my pointer finger to press Palm Palm into my lids inner 1/3 and alternated patting Juicy and Palm Palm together to create a gradient. I placed a bit more Guava at the top of my crease to diffuse the harsh line (I wish I hadn't, since it just muddied up the look - but there is no good blending shade in this palette) and blended Guava out with Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette up into the brow bone. I went back in with Palm Palm and Juicy since the shades got lost in the crease work, repeated the process on the lower lashline, added a winged liner and finished the look off with mascara.

www.temptalia.com

Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop First Bite & Twice Shy Glossy Lip Stains Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop First Bite Glossy Lip Stain ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a medium, orange-coral with a glossy, cream finish. It looked more pink-coral and darker after a few minutes of wear as the underlying stain was redder and influenced the end result noticeably. The texture was lightweight, thin, and watery, which helped the product spread easily but made it more prone to separating and settling into my lip lines.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection Swatches

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection launches today, July 14th, at 10AM PT. The collection includes a palette, two blushes, three eyeshadow pencils, three glosses, lip balms, bath bar, and hair clips. The glosses are very sheer so I didn’t swatch those, but I have the other color cosmetics swatched in this post.
Brooklyn, NYByrdie

Why I’m Rebuilding My Makeup Bag With Only Black-Owned Brands

There is nothing quite unsettling like running out of your go-to foundation, concealer, and highlighter at the same time. It can send me right into a panic. For a while, I was less focused on ensuring my endless makeup supply was intact. But, it came back to bite me on a day I needed it most.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Lethal Cosmetics Cipher Glitch Liquid Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Lethal Cosmetics Cipher Glitch Liquid Eyeshadow ($21.00 for 0.24 oz.) seemed to have a grayish base with multichromatic shimmer and fine sparkle that shifted between darker, emerald green, olive green, and plum. It had medium color payoff in a single layer, which did not build up well for me as the product tended to go on streaky with patches of product missing whenever I tried to diffuse it.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Cool Off Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop Cool Off is a moderately cool-toned, medium aqua with a sparkle finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Sydney Grace x Temptalia. Our collaboration is now...
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop In the Buff Creme Gel Liner Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop In the Buff Crème Gel Liner Duo ($14.00 for 0.02 oz.) includes two shimmery eyeliners–one in a lighter bronze and the other in a deeper brown. I don’t think either of these are new, but I haven’t reviewed Juniper when I checked, so here you go! Both shades were pigmented, creamy, and comfortable to apply with eight-hour wear.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Simple Wet N Wild Color Icon One and Done Look

This is a simple cool toned taupe eye look using 2 shades in the Wet n Wild Color Icon – Lights Off palette. I placed the matte taupe shade in the Wet n Wild Color Icon - Lights Off palette (fourth shadow on the bottom row) on my lid with an E.L.F. Shadow "C" Brush and built the color up to the desired vibrancy. I then used an E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush to blend the shadow towards my brow bone. I used the same brush, colorswitched, to apply a light dusting of the satin beige shade (same palette, fifth on the top row) along the brow bone for a hightlight. I then placed black pencil eyeliner into both waterlines, smudged them out with more of the first taupe shade, and completed the look with black mascara.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Cherry Up Glossy Lip Stain

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Cherry Up Glossy Lip Stain ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a more muted, medium red with subtle, warm undertones and a glossy, cream finish. The gloss appeared warmer and almost brownish when swatched, but it developed a pinky-red stain underneath, which influenced the overall color to be only a little warm-toned (this happened within a couple of minutes).
Makeuptemptalia.com

ILIA Stutter Color Haze Pigment Review & Swatches

ILIA Stutter Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment ($32.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a muted, medium-dark coral with strong, warm orange undertones and a semi-matte finish. It had a slightly thicker, more gel-like consistency that distributed evenly over bare skin but dried down to a more semi-matte finish (which was what distinguished this formula from their other cheek/lip formulas).
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

ColourPop Coconut Super Shock Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Coconut is a deep blue with subtle, cool undertones and a smooth, metallic finish. It had nearly opaque color payoff in a single layer, which applied fairly evenly but was best applied using a moderately-dense shader brush and packed on. Once it dried down to a more powder-like finish, it could be blended out without becoming a little patchy (due to the formula being a little too emollient initially). It wore well for 10 hours without fading or creasing on me.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Clionadh Aether Highlighter Review & Swatches

Clionadh Aether Powder Highlighter ($14.00 for 0.21 oz.) has a slightly translucent base with more medium, warmer pink shimmer and flecks of larger, cooler pink and fuchsia sparkle. It was a very shiny, sparkly shade, which became more and more noticeable when buffed and blended out. The translucent base came through more noticeably as it was diffused as it was more sparkle than it was base color. It had semi-opaque, buildable coverage, which was more as marketed.
Makeuptemptalia.com

UOMA Beauty She-tore Hypnotic Impact High-Shine Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. UOMA Beauty She-tore Hypnotic Impact High-Shine Lipstick ($24.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a medium, plummy brown with warm, gold shimmer throughout. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation (to medium) with a smooth, more balm-like texture that had moderate glide but didn't feel too slippery on as there was light tackiness after it had been applied.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ILIA Fame Daylite Highlighter Review & Swatches

ILIA Fame DayLite Highlighting Powder ($34.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a medium copper with warmer, more orange undertones and lighter, golden shimmer throughout. The texture was soft, silky, and lightly powdery, and I found using a lighter hand or less-dense brush ideal to avoid over-applying product. It had rich color...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Terra Moons Martian Duochrome Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Terra Moons Martian Duochrome Eyeshadow ($8.00 for 0.05 oz.) is a rich, molten copper base with gold to green-gold shifting shimmer paired with a highly-reflective, metallic finish. At a glance, it looked like a typical copper, but the shimmer was incredibly intense in its shift and shine.
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

How to Brush Style Curly Hair - the RIGHT Way

"Don’t brush curly hair!" We’ve all got used to that mantra over the years, haven’t we? But actually, more and more curlies are getting fabulously defined clumps from using a brush to style their hair. From ribbon curls to shaking, there are plenty of ways to make a brush work...
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo ($12.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a new cream eyeshadow duo designed to complement the High Tides palette. It features Coconut, a repromote, and Shore Thing, which is new (at least to me!). Both shades were pigmented, emollient, and fairly easy to work with, though Coconut was a little more emollient than ideal.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

ColourPop Plum Smash Crème Gel Liner

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Plum Smash Crème Gel Liner ($5.00 for 0.01 oz.) is a brighter, medium purple with warm, pink undertones and a satin sheen. It had medium to semi-opaque pigmentation that applied fairly evenly to my lower lash line in a fluid motion.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Juvia's Place Nubian 3 Coral Eyelook

I fell in love with a look on the Juvia’s Place website and wanted to recreate it. I failed at the recreation, but I still love the resulting look. I started by blending the taupe shade (second shade in the fourth row) lightly in and above my crease for a transition using my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush. I then used the satin coral shade (first shade in the fourth row) into the crease using a smaller E.L.F. Blending Brush to deepen the crease and create dimension. I also took this shade onto my outer corner and outer 1/3 of my lid. Using a flat shader brush (also by E.L.F.), I further added dimension by deepening the outer corner with the darker coral matte in the palette (fourth shade in the fourth row), pulling the shadow up into the crease slightly to blend them all together. Next, I used my finger to place the palette's coral shimmer (third shade in the fourth row) onto the center of my lid. I also used my finger to place the palette's light silver shimmer (first shade in the first row) into the inner 1/3 of my lid and inner corner, using patting motions to blend the coral shimmer into the silver shimmer. I then repeated all steps on the bottom lash line, finishing the look by smudging out black eyeliner and adding mascara.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Exquisite Nebula ft. Sydney Grace x Temptalia

Here’s a look using my Sydney Grace x Temptalia palettes, Quintessence and Radiant Reflection, together!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
MakeupByrdie

This Affordable Makeup Brand Is the Beauty Version of a Capsule Wardrobe

Minimalist beauty is here to stay—and we're all about it. After experiencing the rollercoaster that was 2020, a simplified beauty routine has undeniable appeal. After all, a curated top shelf of makeup classics that stand the test of time will never let you down. Just think of it as the beauty equivalent of a capsule wardrobe.

