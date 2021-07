Most Britons care deeply about the NHS. It is one of those rare things still capable of uniting this divided kingdom’s disparate tribes. But if you’re among their number, you need to understand something: It may take a strike to save it.You may have guessed by now that I’m going to discuss the government’s miserable 3 per cent NHS pay award. Ministers have been trying to portray this as somehow generous on their part, because it’s an improvement over the initial offer of 1 per cent – and is better than the kick-in-the-teeth pay freeze the rest of the public...