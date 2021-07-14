Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Grungy Duo-chrome Eye Look

temptalia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wish I could remember what shadows I used to create this look with!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop First Bite & Twice Shy Glossy Lip Stains Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop First Bite Glossy Lip Stain ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a medium, orange-coral with a glossy, cream finish. It looked more pink-coral and darker after a few minutes of wear as the underlying stain was redder and influenced the end result noticeably. The texture was lightweight, thin, and watery, which helped the product spread easily but made it more prone to separating and settling into my lip lines.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection Swatches

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection launches today, July 14th, at 10AM PT. The collection includes a palette, two blushes, three eyeshadow pencils, three glosses, lip balms, bath bar, and hair clips. The glosses are very sheer so I didn’t swatch those, but I have the other color cosmetics swatched in this post.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Milani Glow Baked Bronzer Review & Swatches

Urban Decay Going Native (Bronzer) (PiP, ) is less shimmery, darker, cooler (90% similar). Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze (Original) (PiP, ) is less shimmery, cooler (85% similar). Charlotte Tilbury Seductive Beauty (Bronze) (LE, ) is darker (85% similar). Hourglass Diffused Bronze Light (P, $52.00) is less shimmery, darker, cooler (80%...
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop In the Buff Creme Gel Liner Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop In the Buff Crème Gel Liner Duo ($14.00 for 0.02 oz.) includes two shimmery eyeliners–one in a lighter bronze and the other in a deeper brown. I don’t think either of these are new, but I haven’t reviewed Juniper when I checked, so here you go! Both shades were pigmented, creamy, and comfortable to apply with eight-hour wear.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ILIA Fame Daylite Highlighter Review & Swatches

ILIA Fame DayLite Highlighting Powder ($34.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a medium copper with warmer, more orange undertones and lighter, golden shimmer throughout. The texture was soft, silky, and lightly powdery, and I found using a lighter hand or less-dense brush ideal to avoid over-applying product. It had rich color...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Terra Moons Duochrome Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches (Part 3 of 3)

Terra Moons Martian Duochrome Eyeshadow ($8.00 for 0.05 oz.) is a rich, molten copper base with gold to green-gold shifting shimmer paired with a highly-reflective, metallic finish. At a glance, it looked like a typical copper, but the shimmer was incredibly intense in its shift and shine. It had nearly...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Clionadh Aether Highlighter Review & Swatches

Clionadh Aether Powder Highlighter ($14.00 for 0.21 oz.) has a slightly translucent base with more medium, warmer pink shimmer and flecks of larger, cooler pink and fuchsia sparkle. It was a very shiny, sparkly shade, which became more and more noticeable when buffed and blended out. The translucent base came through more noticeably as it was diffused as it was more sparkle than it was base color. It had semi-opaque, buildable coverage, which was more as marketed.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ILIA Stutter Color Haze Pigment Review & Swatches

ILIA Stutter Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment ($32.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a muted, medium-dark coral with strong, warm orange undertones and a semi-matte finish. It had a slightly thicker, more gel-like consistency that distributed evenly over bare skin but dried down to a more semi-matte finish (which was what distinguished this formula from their other cheek/lip formulas).
Makeuptemptalia.com

UOMA Beauty She-tore Hypnotic Impact High-Shine Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. UOMA Beauty She-tore Hypnotic Impact High-Shine Lipstick ($24.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a medium, plummy brown with warm, gold shimmer throughout. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation (to medium) with a smooth, more balm-like texture that had moderate glide but didn't feel too slippery on as there was light tackiness after it had been applied.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

ColourPop Coconut Super Shock Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Coconut is a deep blue with subtle, cool undertones and a smooth, metallic finish. It had nearly opaque color payoff in a single layer, which applied fairly evenly but was best applied using a moderately-dense shader brush and packed on. Once it dried down to a more powder-like finish, it could be blended out without becoming a little patchy (due to the formula being a little too emollient initially). It wore well for 10 hours without fading or creasing on me.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo ($12.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a new cream eyeshadow duo designed to complement the High Tides palette. It features Coconut, a repromote, and Shore Thing, which is new (at least to me!). Both shades were pigmented, emollient, and fairly easy to work with, though Coconut was a little more emollient than ideal.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Exquisite Nebula ft. Sydney Grace x Temptalia

Here’s a look using my Sydney Grace x Temptalia palettes, Quintessence and Radiant Reflection, together!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Makeuptemptalia.com

Colourpop Lush Life Ttropical Eye Look

This was my first time using a ColourPop palette. I decided to do a bright blue/teal/green look. I don’t care for the transition as I think I muddied up the look with it. I started this look off by applying Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette all over the eye to set my eye primer. I next went in with my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush and placed Eco from ColourPop's Lush Life palette into the crease, above the crease, and across the lid. The shadow was extremely patchy (and broke in the pan while I was lightly dipping my brush in!!) so I decided to change gears by adding in the shade Guava with the same fluffy blending brush. Using an E.L.F. domed blending brush, I next went in and placed On The Prowl into my crease and outer 1/2 of my lid. To deepen, I placed Monsoon into the outer V with an E.L.F. dense packing brush and blended it into On The Prowl with a fluffy blending brush, adding more product to build up color. Next, I used my middle finger to place Juicy onto the center of my lid and used patting motions to blend it into Monsoon. I then used my pointer finger to press Palm Palm into my lids inner 1/3 and alternated patting Juicy and Palm Palm together to create a gradient. I placed a bit more Guava at the top of my crease to diffuse the harsh line (I wish I hadn't, since it just muddied up the look - but there is no good blending shade in this palette) and blended Guava out with Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette up into the brow bone. I went back in with Palm Palm and Juicy since the shades got lost in the crease work, repeated the process on the lower lashline, added a winged liner and finished the look off with mascara.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Juvia's Place Nubian 3 Coral Eyelook

I fell in love with a look on the Juvia’s Place website and wanted to recreate it. I failed at the recreation, but I still love the resulting look. I started by blending the taupe shade (second shade in the fourth row) lightly in and above my crease for a transition using my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush. I then used the satin coral shade (first shade in the fourth row) into the crease using a smaller E.L.F. Blending Brush to deepen the crease and create dimension. I also took this shade onto my outer corner and outer 1/3 of my lid. Using a flat shader brush (also by E.L.F.), I further added dimension by deepening the outer corner with the darker coral matte in the palette (fourth shade in the fourth row), pulling the shadow up into the crease slightly to blend them all together. Next, I used my finger to place the palette's coral shimmer (third shade in the fourth row) onto the center of my lid. I also used my finger to place the palette's light silver shimmer (first shade in the first row) into the inner 1/3 of my lid and inner corner, using patting motions to blend the coral shimmer into the silver shimmer. I then repeated all steps on the bottom lash line, finishing the look by smudging out black eyeliner and adding mascara.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

This Week in Dupes, Vol. 151

Check out dupes for most wanted products between July 06th and July 12th. These are products added to readers' wish lists most frequently. If you added it to your wish list, you can check your wish list against your vanity for dupes you may already own. Terra Moons Starburst Duochrome...
Makeupkoalasplayground.com

Park Shin Hye Toggles Striking Eye Versus Cheek Makeup Looks in New Agency Stills

We’re in the middle of July but seeing these new Park Shin Hye stills released from her agency SALT Entertainment feels cool and breezy to me. The ones with her hair messy and up with very strong cheek blush makeup are B-stills from the recent magazine pictorial and I actually like these better. The ones with the blue background and hair extensions in a low pony are really gorgeous, I’m in love with her eye makeup which is so hard to do right to balance both strong pop but not overkill.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Chanel Douceur et Serenite (378) Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

Chanel Douceur et Serenite (378) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow ($62.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a smokier, purple-plum color story that includes two matte shades and two satin-to-pearl shades. There was some variety in depth and finish, so I could see lighter and darker looks, though I expect looks to lean a little smoky overall. All four shades had higher coverage, were blendable, and picked up readily with a dry brush, and they lasted around eight hours on me.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Lethal Cosmetics Breach & Cipher Glitch Liquid Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches

Lethal Cosmetics Breach Glitch Liquid Eyeshadow ($21.00 for 0.24 oz.) seemed to have a transparent base with multichromatic sparkle that shifted between copper to blue to green. I found the shift harder to detect and less dimensional than one might have expected, unfortunately. The texture was very watery, thin, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy