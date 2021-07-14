Cancel
Texas State

Savor the diverse flavors of Texas

By Maryellen Kennedy Duckett
nationalgeographic.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the natural bounty and cultural diversity of Texas on a mouth-watering culinary tour of the state. The evolving story of Texas is told through its food. Inventive and locally sourced, Texas cuisine is a delectable explosion of flavors embodying the state’s diverse cultural mix and rich Western heritage. Sample uniquely Texan fusion fare across the state at places like Houston’s Vietnamese-Cajun Crawfish + Noodles and Austin’s Asian-inspired smokehouse, Loro, the culinary collaboration of James Beard Award-winning chefs Tyson Cole of Uchi and Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue.

