Makeup

Juvia's Place Nubian 3 Coral Eyelook

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI fell in love with a look on the Juvia’s Place website and wanted to recreate it. I failed at the recreation, but I still love the resulting look. I started by blending the taupe shade (second shade in the fourth row) lightly in and above my crease for a transition using my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush. I then used the satin coral shade (first shade in the fourth row) into the crease using a smaller E.L.F. Blending Brush to deepen the crease and create dimension. I also took this shade onto my outer corner and outer 1/3 of my lid. Using a flat shader brush (also by E.L.F.), I further added dimension by deepening the outer corner with the darker coral matte in the palette (fourth shade in the fourth row), pulling the shadow up into the crease slightly to blend them all together. Next, I used my finger to place the palette's coral shimmer (third shade in the fourth row) onto the center of my lid. I also used my finger to place the palette's light silver shimmer (first shade in the first row) into the inner 1/3 of my lid and inner corner, using patting motions to blend the coral shimmer into the silver shimmer. I then repeated all steps on the bottom lash line, finishing the look by smudging out black eyeliner and adding mascara.

Makeup

ColourPop First Bite & Twice Shy Glossy Lip Stains Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop First Bite Glossy Lip Stain ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a medium, orange-coral with a glossy, cream finish. It looked more pink-coral and darker after a few minutes of wear as the underlying stain was redder and influenced the end result noticeably. The texture was lightweight, thin, and watery, which helped the product spread easily but made it more prone to separating and settling into my lip lines.
Makeup

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection Swatches

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection launches today, July 14th, at 10AM PT. The collection includes a palette, two blushes, three eyeshadow pencils, three glosses, lip balms, bath bar, and hair clips. The glosses are very sheer so I didn’t swatch those, but I have the other color cosmetics swatched in this post.
Makeup

Coral Explorer | Sydney Grace Eyeshadows

This is an eye look is inspired by Sydney Grace Eyeshadow ( for 0.06 oz.) and features these shades: Morning Star, Maids a Milking, Fire Catcher, and Tangerine. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.
Skin Care

This Juvia's Place Bronzer Gave Me Gorgeous, Sun-Kissed Skin

We put the Juvia's Place Bronzed Duo Bronzer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. One product I never want to live without is bronzer. The right bronzer can totally transform my beauty look—adding the perfect amount of warmth and glow to my skin. Juvia’s Place recently dropped their Bronzed Duo Bronzers, a collection of soft matte powders that are designed to complement several skin tones. Since I already own (and love) a few products from the brand, I decided to give this one a try. For my full review and unfiltered thoughts, keep reading below.
Makeup

Simple Wet N Wild Color Icon One and Done Look

This is a simple cool toned taupe eye look using 2 shades in the Wet n Wild Color Icon – Lights Off palette. I placed the matte taupe shade in the Wet n Wild Color Icon - Lights Off palette (fourth shadow on the bottom row) on my lid with an E.L.F. Shadow "C" Brush and built the color up to the desired vibrancy. I then used an E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush to blend the shadow towards my brow bone. I used the same brush, colorswitched, to apply a light dusting of the satin beige shade (same palette, fifth on the top row) along the brow bone for a hightlight. I then placed black pencil eyeliner into both waterlines, smudged them out with more of the first taupe shade, and completed the look with black mascara.
Makeup

Simple, Fun, and Affordable Neutral Smokey Eye

Just a fun and affordable neutral smokey eye. I used the L’Oreal Nude Intense La Palette and the Wet n Wild Color Icon Lights Off Palette. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Makeup

Terra Moons Duochrome Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches (Part 3 of 3)

Terra Moons Martian Duochrome Eyeshadow ($8.00 for 0.05 oz.) is a rich, molten copper base with gold to green-gold shifting shimmer paired with a highly-reflective, metallic finish. At a glance, it looked like a typical copper, but the shimmer was incredibly intense in its shift and shine. It had nearly...
Makeup

ColourPop In the Buff Creme Gel Liner Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop In the Buff Crème Gel Liner Duo ($14.00 for 0.02 oz.) includes two shimmery eyeliners–one in a lighter bronze and the other in a deeper brown. I don’t think either of these are new, but I haven’t reviewed Juniper when I checked, so here you go! Both shades were pigmented, creamy, and comfortable to apply with eight-hour wear.
Makeup

ILIA Stutter Color Haze Pigment Review & Swatches

ILIA Stutter Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment ($32.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a muted, medium-dark coral with strong, warm orange undertones and a semi-matte finish. It had a slightly thicker, more gel-like consistency that distributed evenly over bare skin but dried down to a more semi-matte finish (which was what distinguished this formula from their other cheek/lip formulas).
Makeup

ILIA Fame Daylite Highlighter Review & Swatches

ILIA Fame DayLite Highlighting Powder ($34.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a medium copper with warmer, more orange undertones and lighter, golden shimmer throughout. The texture was soft, silky, and lightly powdery, and I found using a lighter hand or less-dense brush ideal to avoid over-applying product. It had rich color...
Makeup

Colourpop Lush Life Ttropical Eye Look

This was my first time using a ColourPop palette. I decided to do a bright blue/teal/green look. I don’t care for the transition as I think I muddied up the look with it. I started this look off by applying Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette all over the eye to set my eye primer. I next went in with my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush and placed Eco from ColourPop's Lush Life palette into the crease, above the crease, and across the lid. The shadow was extremely patchy (and broke in the pan while I was lightly dipping my brush in!!) so I decided to change gears by adding in the shade Guava with the same fluffy blending brush. Using an E.L.F. domed blending brush, I next went in and placed On The Prowl into my crease and outer 1/2 of my lid. To deepen, I placed Monsoon into the outer V with an E.L.F. dense packing brush and blended it into On The Prowl with a fluffy blending brush, adding more product to build up color. Next, I used my middle finger to place Juicy onto the center of my lid and used patting motions to blend it into Monsoon. I then used my pointer finger to press Palm Palm into my lids inner 1/3 and alternated patting Juicy and Palm Palm together to create a gradient. I placed a bit more Guava at the top of my crease to diffuse the harsh line (I wish I hadn't, since it just muddied up the look - but there is no good blending shade in this palette) and blended Guava out with Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette up into the brow bone. I went back in with Palm Palm and Juicy since the shades got lost in the crease work, repeated the process on the lower lashline, added a winged liner and finished the look off with mascara.
Makeup

UOMA Beauty She-tore Hypnotic Impact High-Shine Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. UOMA Beauty She-tore Hypnotic Impact High-Shine Lipstick ($24.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a medium, plummy brown with warm, gold shimmer throughout. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation (to medium) with a smooth, more balm-like texture that had moderate glide but didn't feel too slippery on as there was light tackiness after it had been applied.
Makeup

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo ($12.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a new cream eyeshadow duo designed to complement the High Tides palette. It features Coconut, a repromote, and Shore Thing, which is new (at least to me!). Both shades were pigmented, emollient, and fairly easy to work with, though Coconut was a little more emollient than ideal.
Makeup

Exquisite Nebula ft. Sydney Grace x Temptalia

Here’s a look using my Sydney Grace x Temptalia palettes, Quintessence and Radiant Reflection, together!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Makeup

Melt Cosmetics SexFoil Liquid Highlighter Swatches

Melt Cosmetics SexFoil Liquid Highlighter ($39.00 for 1.01 fl. oz.) is a new liquid highlighter that is available in seven shades. They’re a face and body highlighter that can be worn alone all-over or targeted as a highlighter or mixed with foundation, so they are sheerer (though buildable) than they may appear in promotional images. They also state that some shades can be used as a liquid bronzer.
Makeup

Grungy Duo-chrome Eye Look

I wish I could remember what shadows I used to create this look with!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Makeup

Chanel Douceur et Serenite (378) Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

Chanel Douceur et Serenite (378) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow ($62.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a smokier, purple-plum color story that includes two matte shades and two satin-to-pearl shades. There was some variety in depth and finish, so I could see lighter and darker looks, though I expect looks to lean a little smoky overall. All four shades had higher coverage, were blendable, and picked up readily with a dry brush, and they lasted around eight hours on me.
Makeup

A Summer of Temptalia | Sydney Grace x Temptalia

Here’s another set of summery color combinations using my Sydney Grace x Temptalia palettes!. What kind of colors do you reach for most during the summer? I feel like there’s a lot of warmer neutrals–bronzy, coppery, and gold–and then on the more intense spectrum, brighter pops of color. About This...
Makeup

Sydney Grace Pop of Yellow Neutral Eyelook

This is a simple neutral two shade look using single shadows from Sydney Grace. I started by placing Laughter by Sydney Grace all over my lid and lower lash line using my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush and blending up to my brow bone. I then brightened the inner corner using Tangy Citrus by Sydney Grace. I completed the look by adding a thick winged eyeliner and mascara.

