Poll: Do You Agree With LCSD#1 Cutting Elementary Sports Programs?
The Laramie County School District#1 Board of Trustees on Monday night approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year that cuts funding for elementary school sports programs. At the board meeting, District Finance Director Jed Ciccarelli told board members that most larger Wyoming school districts no longer fund elementary school sports programs. The district spent a little under $500,000 on elementary school activities in the most recent school year.wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 3