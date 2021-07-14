Poll: Do You Agree With LCSD#1 Cutting Elementary Sports Programs?

There seems to be an ongoing national debate these days about Critical Race Theory and whether it should be part of the K-12 curriculum in American schools. Supporters say it offers an honest view of American history, including a realistic assessment of the role of racism in the nation since its earliest days. Many supporters say that for too long, U.S. history has been whitewashed of any negative chapters. They argue that while history is sometimes ugly, it's important to get to the truth, unpleasant though it may be in some cases.