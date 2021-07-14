Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

Poll: Do You Agree With LCSD#1 Cutting Elementary Sports Programs?

By Doug Randall
Posted by 
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Laramie County School District#1 Board of Trustees on Monday night approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year that cuts funding for elementary school sports programs. At the board meeting, District Finance Director Jed Ciccarelli told board members that most larger Wyoming school districts no longer fund elementary school sports programs. The district spent a little under $500,000 on elementary school activities in the most recent school year.

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 3

Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Education
Laramie County, WY
Sports
City
Cheyenne, WY
County
Laramie County, WY
Laramie County, WY
Education
State
Wyoming State
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Sports#Elementary School#Lcsd#Board Of Trustees#District Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Poll: Should Critical Race Theory Be Taught In Wyoming Schools?

There seems to be an ongoing national debate these days about Critical Race Theory and whether it should be part of the K-12 curriculum in American schools. Supporters say it offers an honest view of American history, including a realistic assessment of the role of racism in the nation since its earliest days. Many supporters say that for too long, U.S. history has been whitewashed of any negative chapters. They argue that while history is sometimes ugly, it's important to get to the truth, unpleasant though it may be in some cases.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Debates Reducing The Number Of State Legislators

Do some counties in Wyoming have too much say in the Wyoming political process, and others almost none at all?. The Wyoming Republican Party recently discussed a reduce the political power of Wyoming’s two most populated counties, Natrona and Laramie. Over the weekend I had a chance to speak with Wyoming State Senator Ogden Driskill about this discussion.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Solar Array to Provide Hands-On Research

In a press release, Creative Energies announced a $10,000 donation to the 9H Research Foundation’s planned solar facility. Paul Bonifas, Director of Operations for 9H, said the 0.5 MW array will take up five acres of land on the 9H ranch in Laramie, and plans to reach up to three MW at some point in the future, which is the amount of energy used by the University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Supt. Balow To Discuss Critical Race Theory On “Weekend In Wyoming”

Wyoming Superintendent Jillian Balow will discuss Critical Race Theory on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on Saturday at 11:33 am on AM 650, KGAB. At 11:05 a.m., We'll be joined by Chad Mathews and Mike Smith of Cheyenne Frontier Days to get the latest on the upcoming "Daddy of 'em all," which will kick off on July 23 after taking a year off in 2020 dues to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 3

Community Policy