Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Bank of America's 2Q profit jumps, helped by fewer bad loans

By KEN SWEET
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWFc0_0awWxMEU00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Bank of America’s second quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, as the consumer banking giant was able to move more loans onto the “good” side of its balance sheet as the pandemic wanes.

BofA is the latest of the big Wall Street banks to report stronger profits this quarter, largely due to the improving economy and fewer borrowers being delinquent on their loans. But like other banks, BofA saw a decline in interest income and revenues from a year earlier because of lower interest rates.

The Charlotte-based bank said it earned $9.22 billion in the last three months, or $1.03 per share. That is up from a profit of $3.53 billion, or 37 cents per share, from the same period a year earlier. The results were better than the 77-cent-per-share profit that analysts had forecasted, according to FactSet.

Bank of America’s profits were boosted by two one-time items. The bank was able to release $1.6 billion from its loan-loss reserves that it had set aside during the pandemic to guard against defaults, and also recorded a $2 billion one-time credit related to certain taxable assets in the U.K.

While Bank of America’s profits rose from a year earlier, revenues did not. Interest income fell in the quarter to $10.23 billion from $10.85 billion a year earlier, due to lower interest rates. Bank of America’s balance sheet is more heavily weighted toward securities with short-term durations, which means the bank’s interest income can fluctuate more when interest rates change compared to other banks.

The bank also saw a decline in revenues from trading, similar to what happened at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. The second quarter of 2020 was a highly volatile one as traders navigated the impact of the pandemic, which gave Wall Street traders ample opportunities to find investments to profit from in the volatility. Now that things have cooled down, those profits have declined.

The bank’s global markets division, which contains its trading desks, reported a profit of $908 million in the quarter. That’s down from $1.9 billion a year earlier.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
47K+
Followers
60K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Banking#Bank Of America#Bofa#Factset#Jpmorgan Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Settling Crypto ETPs In Europe: Coindesk

According to Coindesk, Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE:GS) brokerage division is settling cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. The bank is currently offering the service to a limited number of clients and aims to roll them out to a broader customer base soon. In March, the...
Financial ReportsLynchburg News and Advance

Bank of the James reports strong 2Q profit

The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James on Friday reported a second-quarter profit that more than doubled year over year. Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported quarterly net income of $2.01 million, or 42 cents per share, up 145% from $821,000, or 17 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.
BusinessAmerican Banker

JPMorgan to double advisors as Wall Street vies for wealthy

JPMorgan Chase is planning to more than double the advisors in its traditional broker business as the Wall Street giant plots an expansion in wealth management amid intensifying competition for rich clients. The bank aims to hire more than 500 advisors in coming years, bringing its total in the unit...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bank of America (BAC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.7% to $0.21; 2.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. This is a 16.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.18. The dividend will be payable...
StocksForbes

Why Bank Of America Is A Top 25 Dividend Giant

Bank of America has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a staggering $32.99B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.18% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Bank of America Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Citi, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Lend $468M for Self-Storage Portfolio

A joint venture between Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Centerbridge Partners and self-storage real estate firm Merit Hill Capital has secured $468 million in first-mortgage debt from a trio of bank lenders to acquire a portfolio of 57 self-storage facilities, according to analysis from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA). Citi,...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

India's HDFC Bank profit misses estimate as bad loans rise on virus wave

MUMBAI (July 17): HDFC Bank Ltd posted a smaller-than-expected profit as India's largest private-sector lender stepped up its bad loan buffers and the recent coronavirus surge hurt asset quality. Net income stood at 77.3 billion rupees (US$1 billion) in the three months through June, compared with 66.6 billion rupees a...
Financial ReportsTulsa World

With taxpayers' help, Delta posts $652 million profit in 2Q

Delta Air Lines reported its first quarterly profit since the pandemic devastated the airline industry more than a year ago, as hordes of vacation travelers and money from U.S. taxpayers offset weak corporate and international travel. Delta said Wednesday that it earned $652 million in the second quarter. However, Delta’s...
New York City, NYrebusinessonline.com

Bank of America Provides $100M Loan for Refinancing of 80 Pine Street in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Bank of America has provided a $100 million loan for the refinancing of 80 Pine Street, a 1.2 million-square-foot office tower that occupies a full city block between Pearl and Water streets in Lower Manhattan. The borrower, The Rudin Family, originally constructed the 38-story building in 1960. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund additional phases of a renovation program that began last year. Rudin has modernized the lobby and entrances and will now construct an indoor and outdoor amenity center on the 22nd and 23rd floors. Fogarty Finger Architects is leading the redesign of the building.
Financial ReportsFOXBusiness

Bank of America profit surges even as low interest rates hurt

Bank of America Corp's second-quarter earnings nearly tripled as it released loss reserves it had set aside last year, but its mainstay lending business took a hit from low interest rates put in place to revive a pandemic-hit economy. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP....
Marketsinvesting.com

Bank of America Struggles With Tepid Loan Income as Consumers Shun Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ). struggled to build back its lending income in the second quarter as consumers, flush with cash from government stimulus programs, avoided taking on new borrowings. Shares tumbled the most in eight months. Loans and leases in the consumer banking unit fell...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Bank Of America Q2 Profit Surges, Tops View; But Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. reported Wednesday a surge in second-quarter earnings with sharp drop in provision for credit losses. Earnings per share topped market estimates, while revenues were weak and missed analysts' view. In pre-market activity on NYSE, Bank of America shares were losing around 2.2 percent to...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Bank of America Corporation Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year. The company's earnings totaled $8.96 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $3.28 billion, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Bank of America profit surges on reserve release boost

Bank of America Corp reported a jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as it released reserves it had set aside last year to cover potential loan losses tied to the pandemic. The bank’s net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $8.96 billion, or $1.03 per share, from $3.28 billion,...
Financial Reportsspectrumnews1.com

JPMorgan's 2Q profits more than double, beating expectations

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase said its second quarter profits more than doubled from a year ago — a reflection of the improving global economy and fewer bad loans on its balance sheet. But the bank's revenues fell noticeably in the quarter, due partially to a decline in interest rates during the last three months.
Financial ReportsAmerican Banker

Investment banking fees boost JPMorgan’s 2Q profit

JPMorgan Chase’s investment bankers posted their best quarter ever as a record first half in dealmaking bolstered the bottom line at the nation’s largest bank. But expenses climbed in the second quarter and loan growth remained out of reach. Fees from advising on mergers and underwriting stocks and bonds soared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy