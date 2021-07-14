Cancel
Linkdood Announces iCallBOX, The Leading Portable Security Solution For Work Rr Home

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

The groundbreaking device uses the latest 2.0 technology to revolutionize data privacy and communication security in cyberspace. With COVID-19 making work-from-home a permanent mainstay in our daily lives, data protection is ever more critical. To safeguard personal data, Linkdood has built an efficient portable device that integrates and channels private online conversations incorporated with cybersecurity capabilities – the LiNKDOOD iCallBOX ®.

