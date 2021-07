If we had a dollar for every scam that we needed to warn our audience about, we wouldn't have to come to work to write articles warning our audience about scams. Heck, it was just this week that we told you about the elderly Central Maine couple that was scammed out of all their money and was seen at the Waterville airport waiting for a 'plane filled with cash' to land to deliver the 'prize they had won'. Now, just days later, there's another scam to warn Mainers about.