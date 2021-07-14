Cancel
10X User Growth in Sight by 2022 for Emerging Crypto Sector, Says Venture Capital Head

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccessful crypto-focused venture capitalist Arthur Cheong is making some bullish predictions for Ethereum and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector for the rest of 2021. Cheong, who leads crypto asset management fund DeFiance Capital, says in a new interview on the Bankless podcast that the next step for DeFi involves growing the user base and getting more products into the hands of mainstream users.

