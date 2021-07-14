Cancel
Minnesota State

WHAT?! These Places Actually Ranked Better than MN in Best Places to Live?

By Adam
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 10 days ago
Apparently 2021 is the year Minnesota gets snubbed of everything. The past year's been a rough year for Minnesota's reputation. While in the past we've seen our name at or near the top of various "Best Of" lists, this year we've been left licking our wounds with snub after snub. Last month only two Minnesota cities (Duluth and Eden Prairie) made WalletHub's list of best beach towns across the country (Eden Prairie? Really?). In Travel & Leisure's list of 15 Best Lake Towns in the U.S. Minnesota showed up a total of zero times. Ely, MN saved us our third strike out by making Smithsonian Magazine's list of 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2021, but even that celebration has been short-lived as we find ourselves snubbed yet again.

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Minnesota State Posted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Makes This Minnesota Campground One Of The Top 10 In The US?

Looking for great places to go camping? How about right here in Minnesota?. In your opinion, what makes a great campground? Is it being on a lake? Is it about walking paths? Is it the number of fun activities? Do you like crowded campgrounds that include a pool and a playground? Or do you want something that is secluded and quiet, where you can feel alone in nature, and breath the fresh air in peace and quiet?
Saint Cloud, MN Posted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

If You're Not Seriously Concerned About The Current Drought, Maybe You Should Be

I've been alive for almost 55 years; and in those years; I can't recall one single time that I have ever been concerned that the drought wouldn't come to an end. Just as you think things are getting bad; all of a sudden, we get rainfall and then it just keeps on raining. Not consistently; but enough where I never once uttered the words, “What if it doesn't?”
Minnesota State Posted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

7 Zany and Bizarre MN AirBnB's You Can Actually Stay At [PHOTOS]

From a tree house to a house boat, tiny house to a Barbie house -- you won't believe some of these zany and bizarre AirBnB's you can stay at in Minnesota!. My wife and I love using AirBnB when we travel. Rather than the blah same-ness of hotels, we appreciate and prefer the uniqueness and charm of staying in someone's apartment or home. When we visited Duluth last summer, we stayed in an AirBnB we found in Superior, WI. When we took our Europe trip to Iceland, Ireland, London and Paris in 2018, we booked most of our lodgings through AirBnB. When we honeymooned in Finland, MN in 2017, we stayed at a beautiful cabin on a lake we found through -- you guessed it -- AirBnB. We've stayed at some truly beautiful and charming places we've found through AirBnB.

