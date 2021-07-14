Cancel
Animals

A Story of Hope: Alex's journey from neglect to survival

By Katie Copple
news4sanantonio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — Alex had all but given up, spending his days chained outside, a wire cable embedded more than an inch deep in his neck. You couldn't even see the cable because it was maggots on top of maggots. His owner had called a Nebraska rescue group to...

#Rescue Team#The Pender Vet Clinic#Siouxland#Hope Animal Rescue
