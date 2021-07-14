A Story of Hope: Alex's journey from neglect to survival

With the heights of heat soaring as we reach our deep Southern summer, I’m reminded of life in The Desire, and somebody saving us from sweltering by opening the fire hydrant, blasting us with cool water. Illegal and all, those were the days and just another way we beat the heat. My skin stayed perfectly tanned, while my lips were permanently stained red by the candy lady’s tropical punch flavor frozen cups. My favorite, second only to my Momma’s condensed milk vanilla cream! Life was simple and oh so sweet then. Now, as we’re wrapping up July, feeling more than 400 Degrees, Nelly plays in my mind on repeat…” I am gettin’ so hot, I wanna take my clothes off!” You too! I know right!?! But are you as summertime fine as you resolved to be last December? Let’s do an internal temperature check to assess where we are, where we desire to be, and what we need to get there.