Rex Huppke: Let’s guilt Branson, Bezos and space tourists into making charitable donations before they leave Earth

After returning from the edge of space, Jeff Bezos has personally waded into Blue Origin's dispute with NASA over its decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX. In an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Bezos said his company is willing to waive up to $2 billion in payments from NASA in the current and next two federal fiscal years in return for a fixed-price lander contract. Bezos said Blue Origin is also willing to fund its own pathfinder mission to low-Earth orbit. "This offer is not a deferral, but is an outright and permanent waiver of those payments," Bezos said in the letter. "This offer provides time for government appropriation actions to catch up."