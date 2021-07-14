Maine man found guilty of animal cruelty after beating cat to death with frying pan

Four live and one deceased sheep were found in the trunk of Rito Ramirez Vasquez’s car during a traffic stop conducted by Caddo Mills Police. On Saturday, July 17, at the 3200 block of FM 36 in Caddo Mills, four live and one deceased sheep were found in the trunk of Rito Ramirez Vasquez’s car during a traffic stop conducted by Caddo Mills Police. Vasquez was charged with Cruelty to Livestock Animals, a state jail felony, and booked into the Hunt County Detention Center. On Monday, Vasquez was released on a $6,500 bond.