If you were hoping to see Final Fantasy 16 at Tokyo Game Show later this year, we’ve got some bad news for you: it looks like Square Enix won’t be ready to show it off. During a special livestream dedicated to Final Fantasy 14 on Friday, Naoki Yoshida – director of Final Fantasy 14 and producer on Final Fantasy 16 – explained that the developer would like to show more of the upcoming game at Tokyo Game Show, but will likely be unable to due to not meeting development deadlines (via Aitai Kimochi and Siliconera).