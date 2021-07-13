Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daily Mail

Prince of Egypt is forced to call off performances in the West End after positive Covid case after Hairspray was cancelled - amid theatre industry fury at packed stands at Wimbledon and Wembley

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

West End Musical The Prince Of Egypt has been forced to cancel two weeks of performances after one person in the company tested positive for Covid-19.

A show spokesperson said it is 'impossible to perform' at London's Dominion Theatre while all the infected person's close contacts self isolate for ten days - in line with Government guidelines.

The show stressed that every other person in the cast and crew tested negative and no audience members came into contact with the infected person.

It comes days after musical Hairspray cancelled all performances for 10 days after a production team member tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

The show is set to resume tomorrow - with Michael Ball and Les Dennis in starring roles - after producers followed 'the strictest of protocols'.

Countless devastated theatre-goers shared their frustration at The Prince of Egypt being cancelled - with many pointing out how thousands of fans packed into the stands at Wimbledon and Wembley with no social distancing over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467CFT_0awWouPX00
West End Musical The Prince Of Egypt (pictured) has been forced to cancel two weeks of performances after one person in the company tested positive for Covid-19 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8X1L_0awWouPX00
The show stressed that every other person in the cast and crew tested negative in a statement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XU07n_0awWouPX00
The show said no audience members came into contact with the infected person

The Prince Of Egypt reopened on July 1 with audience members spaced out across the theatre's 2,000-plus seats.

Based on the 1998 animated film and the Book of Exodus, the musical - which stars Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime and Debbie Kurup - is about the rivalry between Moses and Ramses.

A statement shared to the show's Twitter page read: 'In accordance with UK Government track and trace legislation, the producers have unfortunately had to suspend all performances of The Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre up to and including Tuesday 20 July 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOKNB_0awWouPX00
In a Twitter statement, a spokesperson said that it is 'impossible to perform the show' (pictured) at London's Dominion Theatre while all the infected person's close contacts self isolate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUu4M_0awWouPX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9DnN_0awWouPX00

'The production's Covid officers identified a single positive Covid case within the company and, while all other company members remain Covid-negative, the Government legislation is such that the close-contact workforce must now isolate for ten days rendering it impossible to perform the show.

'Ticket buyers impacted by the cancellation of performances are being contacted by their point of purchase, via email, at the earliest opportunity.'

Tickets can be swapped for a later show or refunded, the show said, adding: 'We want to reassure our audiences that, due to the strict health and safety protocols we have in place at the Dominion Theatre, this registered case will not have come into contact with anyone visiting the venue.

'The safety of our customers and company remains our absolute priority.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bx7cd_0awWouPX00
Based on the 1998 animated film (and the Book of Exodus), the musical - which stars Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime and Debbie Kurup - is about the rivalry between Moses and Ramses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlA5q_0awWouPX00
The Prince Of Egypt (pictured) reopened on July 1 with audience members spaced out across the theatre's 2,000-plus seats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302dmw_0awWouPX00
The coronavirus restrictions which will be removed from July 19 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiH53_0awWouPX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SznF3_0awWouPX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uw3gf_0awWouPX00

It echoes a statement made by fellow West End musical Hairspray.

On July 5, a spokesperson said: 'Unfortunately, despite extremely robust measures being in place, a member within the Hairspray company has sadly tested positive for Covid-19.

'We want to reassure all of our audiences that due to the strict processes we have in place at the London Coliseum, this registered case will not have come into contact with anyone visiting the venue and we are confident that we have adhered to all the required health and safety requirements.'

It follows more than a year of devastating Covid restrictions imposed on theatres - which saw countless cancellations and millions of pounds in lost ticket sales.

Andrew Lloyd Webber last month backed down over his threat to reopen his theatres without social distancing in place after he was warned his entire staff and audience members could have been fined hundreds of pounds each.

Webber said he would have been willing to face arrest by going ahead at full capacity when Cinderella premiered at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre on June 25.

But he added that after seeking legal advice he decided he could not risk the cast, crew and audience members being fined individually. It is now going ahead at 50 per cent capacity.

In a swipe at the government, the composer rejected Boris Johnson's offer for his musical Cinderella to be included in a pilot scheme for live events, which would have allowed it to be shown at full capacity earlier.

Following talks between the pair, Webber said it would be unfair for his show to be singled out for special treatment by Downing Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8uwu_0awWouPX00
Andrew Lloyd Webber last month backed down over his threat to reopen his theatres without social distancing in place after he was warned his entire staff and audience members could have been fined hundreds of pounds each. Pictured: The cast of his musical Cinderella 

The impresario said he 'cannot and will not take part' and blasted the Government over its treatment of theatre and music as 'an afterthought and undervalued'.

Lord Lloyd-Webber, 72, said in a statement: 'After a long week of government delay and confusion, I confirm that I cannot and will not take part in yet another pilot scheme around the reopening of theatres, as suggested by the Prime Minister on Monday.

'I have made it crystal clear that I would only be able to participate if others were involved and the rest of the industry – theatre and music – were treated equally. This has not been confirmed to me.'

Cinderella, Webber's new musical, will begin previews on June 25 'at the Government's arbitrary 50 per cent capacity,' Webber said. Ticket holders for shows before this date will get refunds or a new date to see the show.

Webber said that the production would be 'economically unviable', but said that he would 'personally bear the losses' incurred by putting on the production.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

218K+
Followers
83K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Wimbledon#Public Health#Covid#Government
Related
wcn247.com

Arsenal cancels US trip after positive COVID-19 tests

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has pulled out of the Florida Cup and canceled its pre-season trip to the United States after members of its traveling party tested positive for COVID-19. The Premier League team had been scheduled to depart Thursday and play against Inter Milan in Orlando on Sunday. It said a “small number” of the traveling party tested positive. The team didn’t specify how many members of the traveling group tested positive or if any were players. Everton and Colombia’s Millonarios are the other teams participating in the seventh edition of the Florida Cup.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea forced to END their pre-season camp in Ireland hours after 'possible positive' Covid case leads to cancellation of friendly as Thomas Tuchel suffers major disruption to plans ahead of new campaign

Chelsea have been forced to bring a premature end to their pre-season camp in the Republic of Ireland after a possible positive Covid-19 test from one of their players. The planned behind-closed-doors friendly on Thursday night against Drogheda United was cancelled at the last minute, with the Blues playing an in-house match instead.
Theater & DanceTelegraph

Finally, tourists can return to the West End – and Theatreland can flex its economic muscle

After a less-than-liberating Freedom Day was pulverised by the pingdemic, the theatre industry sorely needed some good news. So, three cheers for the government’s announcement that England will drop restrictions for the fully vaccinated in August and also reopen its borders, without quarantine, to vaccinated travellers from Europe and America. It’s a hugely welcome step towards allowing theatres to get on with the business of mounting shows – and playing to those much-needed tourist audiences.
BBC

Chelsea cancel Drogheda friendly after 'possible Covid case' in Blues camp

Chelsea have cancelled Thursday's pre-season game with Irish side Drogheda after identifying a "possible positive Covid case". The Blues have been in the Republic of Ireland for a training camp and were due to play the League of Ireland team in a friendly behind closed doors. "We had a possible...
dallassun.com

Arsenal cancel US trip after coronavirus cases

Arsenal announced on Wednesday they had cancelled their pre-season trip to the United States after a "small number" of their touring party tested positive for coronavirus. The Premier League side were scheduled to play Italian champions Inter Milan this weekend in the opening round of the Florida Cup, which also includes Everton and Colombia's Millonarios.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid cases fall for tenth day in a row: Daily infections drop by 17% in a week to 26,144 and deaths go down by 15 to 71 amid warnings less people could be getting tested to avoid self-isolation

Covid cases have fallen week-on-week for the tenth day in a row, in another sign of hope as the pandemic appears to be shrinking — but experts warn the drop off could be down to less people getting tests. Department of Health bosses posted 26,144 infections today, down 17.8 per...
stereoboard.com

Hairspray at Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Look who’s back! Don’t miss Michael Ball reprising his Olivier Award-winning role as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray the Musical. The huge-hearted, smash-hit musical continues its run at the London Coliseum in spring 2021. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Hairspray events here.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Covid passport scanner launched so stewards can verify passes at major sports events as stadiums return to full capacity - after criticism of cursory checks at Wembley and Wimbledon

Stewards at sports events, including Premier League football matches, can now be equipped with scanners to verify fans’ Covid Passports are genuine, after NHSX completed trials of a new ‘verifier app’. The introduction of the new technology supports the return to full capacity at stadiums. Government guidance encourages the organisers...
AdvocacyPosted by
Daily Mail

Thousands of anti-vaxxer protestors including children throw plastic balls at the gates of Downing Street on march through London to oppose jabbing under-18s

Hundreds of anti-vaxxers have marched through the streets of London today accompanied by their children as they campaign against the Covid jab. Pictures from the scene show crowds armed with placards bearing slogans including 'leave our children alone' and 'hands off our children' as they made their way through the capital.
MoviesBroadway.com

Mark Rylance and Mackenzie Crook to Reprise Jerusalem Roles in the West End

Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem is returning to London’s West End. Olivier and Tony winner Mark Rylance and Olivier nominee Mackenzie Crook will reprise their turns as Johnny “Rooster” Byron and Ginger, respectively. Jerusalem will begin performances at the Apollo Theatre on April 16, 2022 ahead of an opening night on April 18. Additional casting is to be announced.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy