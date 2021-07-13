Cancel
'Amazing' army veteran dad-of-three found dead as family pay heartbreaking tribute

By
The family of an army veteran have paid heartbreaking tribute to an "amazing" dad-of-three after he was found dead in a park.

"True gentleman" Chris Smith, 46, was discovered in Miles Platting in Manchester on Saturday after tragically taking his own life.

His devastated relatives have described how he was "loved by everyone" who knew him as tributes poured in from friends and well-wishers.

Chris joined the army aged 18 and stayed for three years, completing tours in Ireland, Cyprus and Germany, Manchester Evening News reports.

The dad-of-three, who was adored by his children, then moved back home to Abbey Hey in Manchester and became an electrician.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qwv7L_0awWomax00
Chris Smith was remembered as an "amazing" dad-of-three after he was found dead in a park ( Image: Nicola Smith/MEN Media)

"He lived a very full life," Nicola Smith, his younger sister, said.

"Chris was very outgoing and confident. He made friends so easily. Everyone loved him."

The dad was also said to be a great lover of golf and going to the beach, and hoped to buy his own boat one day.

"He was just amazing," Nicola added.

"We are going to miss him so much. Nobody can really believe he’s gone. Chris was a true gentleman.

"He was an amazing uncle to my three children. They all adored him."

Friends of Chris also took to social media to pay tribute, following news of his sudden death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bN4NR_0awWomax00
Chris and his younger sister Nicola ( Image: Nicola Smith/MEN Media)

Tracey Bate wrote: "Can not believe the news I've heard just now. In shock. RIP Chris.

"Great memories right through our school years. My thoughts are with your family at this time.

"Please seek help if you're struggling this is a life ended too soon."

Alison England said: "Just devastated. Can’t quite believe it. I hope he’s at peace now."

Chris' family have organised a balloon release at 7pm on Wednesday and have asked anyone who knew Chris to come and celebrate his life together.

The Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch. You matter.

