Daily Mail

'I'm going to take a week to process this!' Justin Narayan is crowned the winner of MasterChef in nail-biting finale - and takes home $250,000

By Demeter Stamell
 18 days ago

Justin Narayan won the title of this year's MasterChef during the show's suspenseful finale on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was elated after picking up the top prize, beating out fellow finalists Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell.

He took home a whopping $250,000 in prize money, along with the coveted MasterChef trophy.

Winner's grin: Justin Narayan won the title of this year's MasterChef during the show's suspenseful finale on Tuesday

'I feel incredibly honoured and humbled to have that title and to be able to win this competition,' the stunned cook began.

'I'm genuinely going to take a week to process this and let it sink in, and then I'll, like, write you an email, let you know how I feel.'

A gracious Justin congratulated both Kishwar, 38, and Pete, praising them for making it through to the final.

First place: The 27-year-old was elated after picking up the top prize, beating out fellow finalists Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell
Delicious victory: He took home a whopping $250,000 in prize money, along with the coveted MasterChef trophy

'First of all, I would like to commend Kish and Pete for being the most incredible people to cook with,' he began.

'Kish, you're an incredible cook and you should be so proud.'

Addressing Pete, 36, Justin said he thought of him as a 'big brother', after the two men formed a close friendship throughout the competition.

Grateful: An emotional Justin thanked his proud parents, and said he was 'very grateful for everything you guys have sacrificed and given to me to be here, to have these opportunities'
Oops: Awkwardly, Justin needed to be reminded by judge Jock Zonfrillo to thank his fiancée, Esther, who was standing right beside him

'Pete, I look up to you in so many ways, you're like my big brother. I definitely wouldn't be here today without your encouragement, without your support,' he added.

Although he didn't take out the top spot, Pete won $30,000 for coming in second, while Kishwar, who placed third in the competition, won $20,000.

An emotional Justin then turned and thanked his proud parents, and said he was 'very grateful for everything you guys have sacrificed and given to me to be here, to have these opportunities'.

Runner-up: A gracious Justin congratulated both Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell (pictured), praising them for making it through to the final
'First of all, I would like to commend Kish and Pete for being the most incredible people to cook with,' he began. Pictured, finalist Kishwar Chowdhury

Awkwardly, Justin needed to be reminded by judge Jock Zonfrillo to thank his fiancée, Esther, who was standing right beside him.

'You are so incredibly beautiful, and I love you very much, and I'm sorry for not planning the wedding for the last six months, but I think I can pay for it now,' he joked.

The show's finalists were tasked with recreating two dishes by celebrity chef Peter Gilmore - one savoury and one sweet.

Cooking up a storm: The show's finalists were tasked with recreating two dishes by celebrity chef Peter Gilmore - one savoury and one sweet
Compliments to the chef: Peter Gilmore said Justin's recreation of his shaved squid with shiitake custard, koji butter and pinstripe peanuts was 'perfect'

Peter, 53, said Justin's recreation of his shaved squid with shiitake custard, koji butter and pinstripe peanuts was 'perfect'.

'Do you realise how exceptional you are?' judge Melissa Leong asked Justin after he turned in his savoury dish.

'I think I'm starting to. This is definitely the hardest thing. To put it up and to do it, I'm like, "Damn". Like, surprised myself,' responded the humble cook.

'Do you realise how exceptional you are?' judge Melissa Leong asked Justin after he turned in his savoury dish

Justin described MasterChef as '100 per cent one of the best experiences I've ever had in my life'.

He took to Instagram shortly after his win was announced to encourage others to pursue their dreams.

'Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you'll surprise yourself! Whoever's reading this I love you,' he wrote.

'Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you'll surprise yourself! Whoever's reading this I love you,' he wrote on Instagram

