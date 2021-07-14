12 WOMEN NOODLING IN THE MURKY WATER OF REND LAKE
“If you’re gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough.” I’m not sure I’d call any of these ladies dumb, but the act of going under water and sticking your hand in a dark hole in order for a catfish to bite you is definitely a little crazy. This past weekend a group of twelve women from the American Daughter’s of Conservation, led by the Indiana Chapter President Allison Hunter Voges, all took on the challenge of grabbing a catfish from the murky waters of Rend Lake located in Benton, Illinois. Many of these women hailed from Southern Indiana, but some girls came from a variety of other states just to try the sport. This was the second annual noodling trip that Allison has put on for the ADC.city-countyobserver.com
