Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome as Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine linked to rare condition

By Terri-Ann Williams
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8N1C_0awWmsZf00

REGULATORS have confirmed a “rare” link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 100 cases of an auto-immune disease.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome has been reported in a number of patients in the US who had the J&J jab, but what is it and how does it develop?

Regualtors in the US have reported around 100 cases of a rare auto-immune disease Credit: AP

Around 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected in the US after 12.8 million doses of J&J were administered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Monday that cases of the condition are expected to be discussed as part of an upcoming meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices.

Side effects can occur with all medications and coronavirus vaccines are no different.

Most people who have a coronavirus vaccine won't have any side effects but some people have reported pain at the site of injection, fatigue and aching after having their jab.

Aside from the reported cases in the US, four rare cases have been detected in the UK and seven in India after the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

There has also been six reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome in Australia following the AstraZeneca jab.

At present the Oxford/AsztraZeneca jab, the Pfizer/BioNTech jab and the Moderna jab are all being rolled out in the UK and the J&J jab has been approved for use - but it's not yet clear when Brits will get it.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates

Guillain-Barré Syndrome, pronounced (pronounced ghee-yan bar-ray) is a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

Most people do make a full recovery but it can be fatal and it can leave people with long-term problems.

It occurs when the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells. In about two-thirds of cases, it follows a viral or bacterial infection.

The most common infection linked to the syndrome is the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni.

It infects the gastrointestinal tract and commonly causes diarrhoea.

You can die from Guillain-Barré syndrome if it causes blood clots or severe breathing difficulties. One in 20 cases is fatal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqfdh_0awWmsZf00

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms start in your feet and hands, before spreading to your arms and legs.

Other initial signs include:

  • numbness
  • pins and needles
  • muscle weakness
  • pain
  • problems with balance and coordination

What have regulators said?

Officials are expected to emphasise that the J&J vaccine is still thought to be safe, and that its benefits clearly outweigh the potential risks - according to those familiar with the situation.

While reports of Guillain-Barré were rare, the CDC said evidence does “likely indicate a small possible risk of this side effect following” the J&J vaccine.

The J&J vaccine faced massive recalls in April 2021 after six women in the US developed a rare blood-clotting disorder.

And last month, 60million doses of Johnson & Johnson were discarded, as per demands from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
237K+
Followers
26K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Guillain Barr Syndrome#Cdc#Oxford Asztrazeneca#Pfizer#Brits#J J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
Country
India
News Break
FDA
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
PharmaceuticalsFox News

Vaccines protect individuals against COVID-19 Delta variant, but only if they're fully vaccinated: study

A new study found that individuals need to be fully vaccinated in order to be protected from the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is now dominant in the United States. "In individuals that were not previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a single dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines barely induced neutralizing antibodies against variant Delta," the French researchers wrote in the journal Nature.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

What is the link between Guillain–Barré syndrome and Covid vaccines?

US health regulators have warned that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine may be related to an increased risk of the rare neurological disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome. The risk of this potentially serious disorder emerging it Covid vaccine recipients was very rare, the federal officials noted on Monday as they added the warning to its fact sheets about the vaccine.“Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorisation suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) during the 42 days following vaccination,” the warning said. The action comes after the FDA and the Centers...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy