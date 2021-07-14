Improving Indiana’s Financial Freedom

Thanks to more than a decade of fiscally conservative leadership, Indiana has been able to eliminate debt, cut taxes and invest in what Hoosiers need most. This is the product of our commitment to passing honestly balanced budgets, and we have set up our state for success yet again with the newest two-year budget passed this session. The 2021-22 budget eliminates more than $1 billion in current taxpayer-funded state debt and pays for $1 billion in capital projects up front, avoiding future debt for taxpayers.