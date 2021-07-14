Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Improving Indiana’s Financial Freedom

By admin
city-countyobserver.com
 10 days ago

Thanks to more than a decade of fiscally conservative leadership, Indiana has been able to eliminate debt, cut taxes and invest in what Hoosiers need most. This is the product of our commitment to passing honestly balanced budgets, and we have set up our state for success yet again with the newest two-year budget passed this session. The 2021-22 budget eliminates more than $1 billion in current taxpayer-funded state debt and pays for $1 billion in capital projects up front, avoiding future debt for taxpayers.

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Freedom#Debt Management#Moody S Investor Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
InternetPosted by
Fox News

Bumble dating app led FBI to Capitol riot suspect: DOJ

The FBI was tipped off to a Texas man arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot after messaging with a woman he met on the dating app Bumble in January, the Justice Department announced. Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, was charged with assaulting an officer, obstructing an...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy