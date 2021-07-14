Cancel
MLB All-Star Game: How did the Brewers fare?

By Jim Scott
94.3 Jack FM
 10 days ago

(WNFL) – It was a mixed bag of results for the Milwaukee Brewers at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver Tuesday night. Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes pitched the second and third innings for the National League. Burnes gave up a run in the second inning on a single by Marcus Semien that scored Aaron Judge. Then in the third inning, Burnes was tagged for a home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that went 468 feet.

