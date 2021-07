On Monday afternoon, parts of London saw rainfall so intense that one month’s-worth of water plummeted from the sky in just over an hour.A total of 47.8mm (2 inches) of rainfall in 24-hours was recorded in Kew, where the average monthly rainfall in July is just 44.5mm. Elsewhere there were reports of 3 inches of rain in 90 minutes.Homes were flooded, residents were evacuated from some areas, cars were submerged in water, and train and Tube services were severely disrupted as flooding on the lines caused cancellations and delays.At Sloane Square in London, dramatic footage of water cascading down...